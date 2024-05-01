Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 1, 2024: Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan 'break the internet' as they pout in a rare selfie. See post
May 1, 2024 7:04 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 1, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on May 1, 2024: Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal pose for a selfie.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 1, 2024 7:04 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan 'break the internet' as they pout in a rare selfie. See post
- In the first photo, Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan held each other as they smiled for the camera.
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: One Piece Chapter 1114: Exact release date, time, where to read and more
- Keep reading to know the release date and time of One Piece Chapter 1114
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: May 2024 upcoming web series: Heeramandi, The Broken News S2, Bridgerton S3, The Midnight Romance at Hagwon and more
- Fans are awaiting many interesting web series in May. Check our list of the ten web series to watch this month.
May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: May 2024 upcoming movies: Srikanth, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bhaiyya Ji, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and more
- Films such as The Garfield Movie, Kartam Bhugtam, Furiosa, and IF, among many others, will also release in May. Check the full list below.
News entertainment Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 1, 2024: Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan 'break the internet' as they pout in a rare selfie. See post