Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi220C
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 1, 2024: Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan 'break the internet' as they pout in a rare selfie. See post

    May 1, 2024 7:04 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 1, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on May 1, 2024: Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal pose for a selfie.
    Latest entertainment news on May 1, 2024: Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal pose for a selfie.

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 1, 2024 7:04 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan 'break the internet' as they pout in a rare selfie. See post

    • In the first photo, Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan held each other as they smiled for the camera.
    Read the full story here

    May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Anime News Live Updates: One Piece Chapter 1114: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

    • Keep reading to know the release date and time of One Piece Chapter 1114
    Read the full story here

    May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Web Series News Live Updates: May 2024 upcoming web series: Heeramandi, The Broken News S2, Bridgerton S3, The Midnight Romance at Hagwon and more

    • Fans are awaiting many interesting web series in May. Check our list of the ten web series to watch this month.
    Read the full story here

    May 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: May 2024 upcoming movies: Srikanth, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bhaiyya Ji, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and more

    • Films such as The Garfield Movie, Kartam Bhugtam, Furiosa, and IF, among many others, will also release in May. Check the full list below.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 1, 2024: Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan 'break the internet' as they pout in a rare selfie. See post
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes