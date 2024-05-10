Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 10, 2024: Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'biggest war film of India' Border 2 likely to hit theatres in January 2026: Report

Live
Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'biggest war film of India' Border 2 likely to hit theatres in January 2026: Report
May 10, 2024 8:09 AM IST
Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana will star in Border 2.
May 10, 2024 8:09 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'biggest war film of India' Border 2 likely to hit theatres in January 2026: Report
- Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana, as per the report, are “very excited to embark on this journey by the end of this year”. Border 2 will star both actors.
May 10, 2024 7:27 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Is Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik set to tie the knot on July 7? Here's what he says
- Abdu Rozik, in a note, said that he “never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find love who respects me." See his post here.
May 10, 2024 7:09 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift turns ‘demonic’ with daring costume change in Paris for TTPD Eras tour
- Taylor Swift shocks fans with daring mid-concert costume change on Eras Tour in Paris, debuting new tracks from The Tortured Poets Department album.
May 10, 2024 7:04 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Theatrical releases this week: Srikanth, The Boy and the Heron and more
- Theatrical releases this week include Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth, Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron and more.
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Entertainment Live Updates: Hailey Bieber is already ‘over six months pregnant’, and Justin has most ‘thrilling’ reaction
- Justin Bieber and Hailey expecting first child, ending divorce speculations. Hailey already six months pregnant, entering third trimester soon.
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Kimberley Nix, beloved TikToker dies at 31 after announcing her own death in video; ‘'I've Passed Away'
- Dr. Kimberley Nix, a beloved influencer with a large following, lost her battle with Metastatic Sarcoma at 31. She shared her journey on tiktok.
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift unveils new setlist for Eras Tour in Paris, adds TTPD tracks
- Here are all the songs from Taylor Swift's new setlist for the European leg of her Eras Tour, including tracks from The Tortured Poets Department
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Justin Bieber reveals wife Hailey is pregnant as they renew vows in Hawaii
- Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together, singer announced the news in a heartwarming Instagram post Thursday
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Ricki Lake opens up on dramatic 30lb weight loss, says doctor tried to push her into weight loss drugs
- Lake revealed that a doctor suggested she use weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy as she's 55 years old and in perimenopause
May 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: OTT releases to watch this weekend: Undekhi, Doctor Who, Cooking Up Murder and more
- OTT releases to watch this weekend: From the third season of a crime drama to a British time travel adventure, there's something for everyone.
