Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 11, 2024: Ryu Jun Yeol breaks silence on dating scandal with Han So Hee ahead of new Netflix K-drama
May 11, 2024 7:07 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 11, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on May 11, 2024: Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's Hawaii date photos surface
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 11, 2024 7:07 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Ryu Jun Yeol breaks silence on dating scandal with Han So Hee ahead of new Netflix K-drama
- Ryu Jun Yeol addresses dating controversy with Han So Hee, breaks silence at The 8 Show press conference
May 11, 2024 7:06 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik shares pics of his engagement, gives glimpse of fiancee Amira. See post
- In a photo, Abdu Rozik was seen in a traditional outfit holding a ring. His fiance, Amira, sat in front of him, dressed in a white outfit and a veil.
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Ex-girlfriend Somy Ali condemns death threats on Salman Khan: ‘Nobody deserves what he is experiencing’
- Somy Ali dated Salman Khan in the early 90s and has expressed support for him after he received death threats.
May 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Shanthi Priya interview: ‘We never had the chance to method act like Ranveer Singh’
- In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, actor Shanthi Priya opens up on love, her career, making a comeback with Vetrimaaran’s next production and more.
News entertainment Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 11, 2024: Ryu Jun Yeol breaks silence on dating scandal with Han So Hee ahead of new Netflix K-drama