Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 12, 2024: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose for pics, twin in black as they step out for dinner in Bengaluru
Latest entertainment news on May 12, 2024: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at a Bengaluru restaurant.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose for pics, twin in black as they step out for dinner in Bengaluru
- For the outing, Anushka wore a black floral top and pants. Virat was seen in a black and white shirt and pants.
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: HYBE appoints new ADOR CEO and Management team replacing Min Hee Jin; Netizens outraged
- HYBE replaces ADOR CEO amidst takeover controversy, new management team appointed
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: The Midnight Romance in Hagwon early reviews: Did Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ryeo Won's new tvN romance win viewers' hearts?
- Wi Ha Joon finally steps into the male lead shoes with Jung Ryeo Won by his side in tvN's The Midnight Romance in Hagwon on May 11.
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3: Exact release date, where to watch and more
- My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3, “Villain,” will air on Saturday. Here's what we know about the next release date.
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Preity Zinta gets uncomfortable as paps surround her for pictures: ‘You all are scaring me’
- Preity Zinta was recently seen in Mumbai. She is currently filming Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol in India.
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor in Jaane Jaan to Kriti Sanon in Mili, must watch films from Bollywood on Mother's Day
- Over the years, Bollywood has gifted us several memorable roles where actors have essayed the roles of mothers. How many have you watched?
May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Manisha Koirala says she's made peace with not becoming a mother: It was tough after ovarian cancer
- Manisha Koirala, 53, says she's made the choice to become a godmother, instead of becoming a biological mother or adopt a baby now.
