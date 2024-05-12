Edit Profile
Sunday, May 12, 2024
    Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 12, 2024: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose for pics, twin in black as they step out for dinner in Bengaluru

    May 12, 2024 7:10 AM IST
    Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 12, 2024.
    Bollywood News Live Updates: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose for pics, twin in black as they step out for dinner in Bengaluru

    • For the outing, Anushka wore a black floral top and pants. Virat was seen in a black and white shirt and pants.
    May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: HYBE appoints new ADOR CEO and Management team replacing Min Hee Jin; Netizens outraged

    • HYBE replaces ADOR CEO amidst takeover controversy, new management team appointed
    May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Web Series News Live Updates: The Midnight Romance in Hagwon early reviews: Did Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ryeo Won's new tvN romance win viewers' hearts?

    • Wi Ha Joon finally steps into the male lead shoes with Jung Ryeo Won by his side in tvN's The Midnight Romance in Hagwon on May 11.
    May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Anime News Live Updates: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3: Exact release date, where to watch and more

    • My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3, “Villain,” will air on Saturday. Here's what we know about the next release date.
    May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Preity Zinta gets uncomfortable as paps surround her for pictures: ‘You all are scaring me’

    • Preity Zinta was recently seen in Mumbai. She is currently filming Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol in India.
    May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor in Jaane Jaan to Kriti Sanon in Mili, must watch films from Bollywood on Mother's Day

    • Over the years, Bollywood has gifted us several memorable roles where actors have essayed the roles of mothers. How many have you watched?
    May 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Manisha Koirala says she's made peace with not becoming a mother: It was tough after ovarian cancer

    • Manisha Koirala, 53, says she's made the choice to become a godmother, instead of becoming a biological mother or adopt a baby now.
