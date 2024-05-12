Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 12, 2024: Mushoku Tensei Season 2's Labyrinth Arc teased in new trailer; Episode 19 revised release date and more revealed
May 12, 2024 11:58 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 12, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on May 12, 2024: New anime trailer drops ahead of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 19 premiere.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 12, 2024 11:58 PM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Mushoku Tensei Season 2's Labyrinth Arc teased in new trailer; Episode 19 revised release date and more revealed
- Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 19 premiere pushed back to make way for a special episode. Labyrinth Arc to release later this month.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 12, 2024: Mushoku Tensei Season 2's Labyrinth Arc teased in new trailer; Episode 19 revised release date and more revealed