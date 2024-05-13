Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 13, 2024: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor turn hosts on Mother's Day, celebrate 'precious moments with' Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan
May 13, 2024 7:50 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 13, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on May 13, 2024: (L-R) Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor pose for a picture.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 13, 2024 7:50 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor turn hosts on Mother's Day, celebrate 'precious moments with' Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan
- Alia Bhatt celebrated Mother's Day at home with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt. See her post here.
May 13, 2024 7:40 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Boardwalk Empire star Steve Buscemi assaulted by man in unprovoked NYC attack
- The suspect walked up and struck 66-year-old Brooklyn native Steve Buscemi in a completely unprovoked assault in broad daylight
May 13, 2024 7:25 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: The Atypical Family, Netflix's new K-drama hits ratings high; Beauty And Mr. Romantic dominates
- Netflix's The Atypical Family starring Jang Ki Young gains popularity, competing with tvN's Queen of Tears.
May 13, 2024 7:13 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Mother's Day with Madhu Chopra, Malti in Ireland; Nick Jonas calls her ‘most amazing mom’
- Priyanka shared several pictures from Dublin of the family spending their time together. The pictures also featured Nick Jonas and Malti. See posts.
May 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy their romantic '87' moment as Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper cheer on in Paris
- Taylor Swift performed at her 87th Eras Tour stop in Paris, adding new songs from TTPD to the tracklist while Travis Kelce danced and cheered on
May 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Wind Breaker Episode 7: Exact release date, where to watch and more
- Wind Breaker anime episodes roll out every Friday. Here's why you should look forward to Episode 7 releasing soon.
May 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Aavesham has a lot to say about Fahadh Faasil's Ranga, but not much on bullying
- The Fault in Our Films: Aavesham packs a punch with Fahadh Faasil's superb turn, except for its indifference to the reality of ragging in academic institutions.
May 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: 2024 Bafta TV Awards winners: Succession's Matthew MacFadyen snags Best Supporting Actor. See full list
- The Crown (8) and Black Mirror (7) led 2024 Bafta TV Awards nominations with multiple nods.
May 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Preity Zinta has the sweetest note of gratitude for Manisha Koirala, recalls how they bonded during Dil Se
- Preity Zinta called Manisha Koirala a ‘powerhouse of talent’ and shared how she made her feel welcomed on the sets of Dil Se.
News entertainment Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 13, 2024: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor turn hosts on Mother's Day, celebrate 'precious moments with' Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan