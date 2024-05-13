Live

Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 13, 2024: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor turn hosts on Mother's Day, celebrate 'precious moments with' Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 13, 2024.