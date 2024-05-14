Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 14, 2024: GV Prakash Kumar and wife Saindhavi part ways after 11 years of marriage: ‘This is the best decision’
May 14, 2024 7:50 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on May 14, 2024: Saindhavi and GV Prakash Kumar were married for over a decade.
Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: GV Prakash Kumar and wife Saindhavi part ways after 11 years of marriage: ‘This is the best decision’
- GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi made the announcement just over a month ahead of their 11th wedding anniversary. They have asked people to respect their privacy.
May 14, 2024 7:03 AM IST
Entertainment Live Updates: BTS confirmed for Bridgerton 3, Netflix reveals orchestral lineup featuring Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas…
- BTS' Dynamite to feature in Bridgerton Part 3 with orchestral covers of popular tracks including Billie Eilish and Sia.
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Tabu to star in Dune Prophecy series as ‘strong, intelligent, and alluring’ Sister Francesca
- Tabu's character has been described as"once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital”.
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's steamy kiss steals show at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Paris
- Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's romance heats up with a passionate kiss at Taylor Swift's Paris concert while Taylor and Kelce enjoy romantic evening together.
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Weekend anime box office rankings: Detective Conan, Blue Lock Episode Nagi films hold steady, Haikyu slips down
- Haikyu movie slips ranks on the weekend Japanese box office chart as new anime films open in theatres.
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Meek Mill drags 50 Cent for mocking Diddy's son King Combs over diss track ‘Pick A Side’
- Meek Mill joined 50 Cent-King Combs' beef on Monday and slammed the Power creator for tearing down people.
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Somy Ali backs Zeenat Aman amid backlash, says ‘live-in-relationships can bring down divorce rates’
- Somy Ali is an actor-turned-women rights activist. She recently supported her close friend Zeenat Aman's opinion on live-in relationships.
May 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Pratibha Ranta reveals similarities between her roles in Laapataa Ladies, Heeramandi: ‘It was the same emotion’
- In a recent interview, actor Pratibha Ranta shared her experience of shooting for Kiran Rao’s movie and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi.
