Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Anurag Kashyap on defending Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and every action movie looks fake now’
May 15, 2024 7:09 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 15, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on May 15, 2024: Anurag Kashyap met Sandeep Reddy Vanga in January 2024.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 15, 2024 7:09 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Anurag Kashyap on defending Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and every action movie looks fake now’
- Anurag Kashyap said that after Animal, Bollywood action films 'look fake' and gave the example of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
May 15, 2024 6:10 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Somy Ali weighs in on MeToo movement in India: ‘Women are subject to guilt and shame’
- Somy Ali exclusive interview: During the 90s, she worked with A-list Bollywood celebs and now as an activist, Somy advocates for survivors of human trafficking.
May 15, 2024 6:01 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Avika Gor exclusive interview: ‘It was fun to wear sexy sarees and dance with Andre Russell’
- In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Avika Gor opens up about her upcoming film with Vikram Bhatt, featuring in a song by Andre Russell and more.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Anurag Kashyap on defending Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and every action movie looks fake now’