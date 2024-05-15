Edit Profile
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 15, 2024: Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal being labelled problematic: 'If you don’t like it, don’t watch it but…'

    May 15, 2024 11:27 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 15, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on May 15, 2024: Manoj Bajpayee found Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal entertaining.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 15, 2024 11:27 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal being labelled problematic: 'If you don’t like it, don’t watch it but…'

    • Manoj Bajpayee touches upon people slamming Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal for its portrayal of women. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was released in 2023.
