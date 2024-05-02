Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 2, 2024: Janhvi Kapoor's childhood home in Chennai: You can now live at the first house Sridevi bought; see inside pics
May 2, 2024 8:11 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on May 2, 2024: Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai mansion is now available to rent on Airbnb.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Janhvi Kapoor's childhood home in Chennai: You can now live at the first house Sridevi bought; see inside pics
- Airbnb has announced Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai home as the only Indian property in its new ‘Icons’ list. You can now live at the mansion bought by Sridevi.
May 2, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: One Piece Episode 1103: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
- Keep reading to find out the release date and time of One Piece Episode 1103
May 2, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: New K-dramas coming to Netflix in May 2024: Super Rich in Korea to Frankly Speaking and more
- May 2024 K-drama Lineup: From millionaire tales to fantasy superpowers, Netflix offers a diverse range of shows to binge on
May 2, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Harvey Weinstein appears in court handcuffed, wearing new suit; to face retrial after rape conviction overturned
- Harvey Weinstein makes first public appearance post-conviction, faces new trial in 2024
May 2, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: ‘Goat’ returns: X-Men 97's latest cameo fires up dreams of a Spider-Man 98 revival show
- Spider-Man, Professor Xavier and many more characters from across the all-encompassing Marvel universe drops in as cameos in X-Men 97 Episode 8.
May 2, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: When Chris Hemsworth got frustrated playing Thor: ‘I felt like a security guard for the team’
- In a recent interview, actor Chris Hemsworth opened up about playing Thor and his role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
May 2, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Eesha Rebba interview: Money is not my priority, only good stories are
- In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, actor Eesha Rebba opens up about her upcoming film with Tharun Bhascker, her choice of roles and more.
