Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi220C
Thursday, May 2, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 2, 2024: Janhvi Kapoor's childhood home in Chennai: You can now live at the first house Sridevi bought; see inside pics

    May 2, 2024 8:11 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 2, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on May 2, 2024: Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai mansion is now available to rent on Airbnb.
    Latest entertainment news on May 2, 2024: Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai mansion is now available to rent on Airbnb.

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 2, 2024 8:11 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Janhvi Kapoor's childhood home in Chennai: You can now live at the first house Sridevi bought; see inside pics

    • Airbnb has announced Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai home as the only Indian property in its new ‘Icons’ list. You can now live at the mansion bought by Sridevi.
    Read the full story here

    May 2, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Anime News Live Updates: One Piece Episode 1103: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

    • Keep reading to find out the release date and time of One Piece Episode 1103
    Read the full story here

    May 2, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Web Series News Live Updates: New K-dramas coming to Netflix in May 2024: Super Rich in Korea to Frankly Speaking and more

    • May 2024 K-drama Lineup: From millionaire tales to fantasy superpowers, Netflix offers a diverse range of shows to binge on
    Read the full story here

    May 2, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Harvey Weinstein appears in court handcuffed, wearing new suit; to face retrial after rape conviction overturned

    • Harvey Weinstein makes first public appearance post-conviction, faces new trial in 2024
    Read the full story here

    May 2, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Web Series News Live Updates: ‘Goat’ returns: X-Men 97's latest cameo fires up dreams of a Spider-Man 98 revival show

    • Spider-Man, Professor Xavier and many more characters from across the all-encompassing Marvel universe drops in as cameos in X-Men 97 Episode 8.
    Read the full story here

    May 2, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: When Chris Hemsworth got frustrated playing Thor: ‘I felt like a security guard for the team’

    • In a recent interview, actor Chris Hemsworth opened up about playing Thor and his role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
    Read the full story here

    May 2, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Eesha Rebba interview: Money is not my priority, only good stories are

    • In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, actor Eesha Rebba opens up about her upcoming film with Tharun Bhascker, her choice of roles and more.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 2, 2024: Janhvi Kapoor's childhood home in Chennai: You can now live at the first house Sridevi bought; see inside pics
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes