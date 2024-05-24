Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 24, 2024: India's Chidananda S Naik wins Cannes La Cinef first prize for Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know
May 24, 2024 6:58 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 24, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on May 24, 2024: (L) A still from Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know; Chidananda S Naik poses for the camera.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 24, 2024 6:58 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: India's Chidananda S Naik wins Cannes La Cinef first prize for Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know
- Chidananda S Naik said that his team had only four days to make Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know. He added he was asked not to make this film.
May 24, 2024 6:11 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: 5 OTT releases to watch this week: Atlas, Panchayat, The Kardashians and more
- When it comes to your weekend binge list, this week’s OTT releases offer a rich tapestry of entertainment that promises to keep you glued to your screens.
May 24, 2024 6:08 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Interview | Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Heeramandi writer grew tired of delay, said he'd give script to David Dhawan instead
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali interview: The filmmaker opens up exclusively on the journey of making Heeramandi, and whether shift to streaming has dimmed his shine.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 24, 2024: India's Chidananda S Naik wins Cannes La Cinef first prize for Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know