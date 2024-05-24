Live

Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 24, 2024: India's Chidananda S Naik wins Cannes La Cinef first prize for Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 24, 2024.