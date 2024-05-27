Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 27, 2024: Suhana Khan gets emotional as Shah Rukh Khan hugs her, Aryan and AbRam after KKR win; fans love the sweet family moment
May 27, 2024 7:17 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on May 27, 2024: Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan after KKR win.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Suhana Khan gets emotional as Shah Rukh Khan hugs her, Aryan and AbRam after KKR win; fans love the sweet family moment
- As Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan hugged each other, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, also joined them. Watch.
May 27, 2024 7:04 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan kisses wife Gauri Khan in rare PDA post KKR win, fans share their 'then and now' pics with trophies
- In a video, after KKR won the match, Shah Rukh Khan gave Gauri Khan a tight hug and also planted a kiss on her forehead. The couple was seen beaming with joy.
May 27, 2024 6:29 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor, 37, fatally shot in suspected theft incident in LA
- Actor Johnny Wactor, known for role on General Hospital, Siberia, Criminal Mind, tragically shot and killed in LA
May 27, 2024 6:17 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Ratna Pathak Shah shares one thing she loves, hates and tolerates about her husband Naseeruddin Shah
- Ratna Pathak Shah was at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, where Naseeruddin Shah's film Manthan was screened.
May 27, 2024 6:14 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Janhvi Kapoor reveals she has become more religious after Sridevi's death: 'I started taking refuge in our religion'
- Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her spiritual inclination being stronger, and shared how her late mother Sridevi was also devoted to Balaji.
