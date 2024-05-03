Edit Profile
Friday, May 3, 2024
Friday, May 3, 2024
    Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 3, 2024: Britney Spears in intense fight with boyfriend exits hotel barefoot, wrapped in blanket; ambulance called

    May 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 3, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on May 3, 2024: FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," on July 22, 2019. Spear’s highly anticipated memoir “The Woman in Me” will be released Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Music News Live Updates: Britney Spears in intense fight with boyfriend exits hotel barefoot, wrapped in blanket; ambulance called

    • Concerns arise over Britney's well-being after altercation with boyfriend
    Web Series News Live Updates: In Heeramandi, Richa Chadha shines brightest as the doomed Lajjo

    • Richa Chadha is in career-best form as Lajvanti- or Lajjo- in Heeramandi. Her stunning kathak dance performance is one for the ages. (Spoilers ahead)
    Music News Live Updates: BTS ARMYs slam Jimmy Fallon and Benny Blanco's new video eating purple cake: Here's Why

    • BTS fans disappointed with Benny Blanco and Jimmy Fallon's 'bora' cake video.
    Hollywood News Live Updates: Emily Blunt reveals her daughters' reaction to Ryan Gosling's Ken-themed gift: 'They are so obsessed'

    • Emily Blunt recently shared about Ryan Gosling's thoughtful gift for her daughters, revealing her eight-year-old's love for Barbie's beau, Ken.
    Bollywood News Live Updates: When Deepika Padukone turned into Barbie in a pink ball gown at Met Gala 2019; here's how Ranveer Singh reacted

    • Deepika Padukone’s pink gown at Met Gala 2019 was nothing like you would have seen before. Even Ranveer Singh could not keep calm.
