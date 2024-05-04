Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 4, 2024: BTS fans blast HYBE with public diss: Ads & flower wreaths; ‘declared dead’

Edit Profile
Saturday, May 4, 2024
    May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 4, 2024.
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: BTS fans blast HYBE with public diss: Ads & flower wreaths; ‘declared dead’

    • Fans demand accountability from HYBE amid BTS controversies
    Read the full story here

    May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    TV News Live Updates: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Scores new season alongside Bachelorette, Claim to Fame & more: ABC summer lineup

    • ABC greenlights iconic shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Claim to Fame, and Press Your Luck for summer 2024 lineup.
    Read the full story here

    May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Web Series News Live Updates: Sanjay Leela Bhansali says he receives a ‘lot of love’ from Pakistan: ‘I still feel we’re all one’

    • Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set in pre-independence Punjab, which is in modern day Pakistan. The director talked about the choice.
    Read the full story here

    May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Sobhita Dhulipala talks about facing 'casual objectification', reducing her time on Instagram: 'This is a hot person...'

    • Sobhita Dhulipala said she gets affected by what people say and wants to remain like that. She added that she doesn't want to be desensitised.
    Read the full story here

