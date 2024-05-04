Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 4, 2024: BTS fans blast HYBE with public diss: Ads & flower wreaths; ‘declared dead’

Live
Music News Live Updates: BTS fans blast HYBE with public diss: Ads & flower wreaths; ‘declared dead’
- Fans demand accountability from HYBE amid BTS controversies
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Scores new season alongside Bachelorette, Claim to Fame & more: ABC summer lineup
- ABC greenlights iconic shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Claim to Fame, and Press Your Luck for summer 2024 lineup.
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Sanjay Leela Bhansali says he receives a ‘lot of love’ from Pakistan: ‘I still feel we’re all one’
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set in pre-independence Punjab, which is in modern day Pakistan. The director talked about the choice.
May 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Sobhita Dhulipala talks about facing 'casual objectification', reducing her time on Instagram: 'This is a hot person...'
- Sobhita Dhulipala said she gets affected by what people say and wants to remain like that. She added that she doesn't want to be desensitised.
