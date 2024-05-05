Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 5, 2024: Anushka Sharma makes first public appearance since son Akaay's birth, cheers for Virat Kohli and RCB. See pics

Live
Anushka Sharma makes first public appearance since son Akaay's birth, cheers for Virat Kohli and RCB. See pics
May 5, 2024 7:16 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on May 5, 2024: Anushka Sharma at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Anushka Sharma makes first public appearance since son Akaay's birth, cheers for Virat Kohli and RCB. See pics
- As the match progressed, the cameras captured different expressions of Anushka Sharma in the stands. See her photos here.
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Dev Patel apologised for cutting his crucial scene in Monkey Man for ‘political’ reasons, reveals Makarand Deshpande
- Dev Patel made his directorial debut with the action thriller Monkey Man. Check out what co-star Makarand Deshpande said about the film.
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2: Exact release date, where to watch and more
- My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2, “Specter,” will air on Saturday. Here's what we know about the next release date.
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 15: Ariana Madix or Tom Sandoval, who's been the better friend? | Preview
- Lala Kent grills Ariana Madix's new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, as drama stirs up in VPR Season 11 Episode 15 preview.
May 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Alaya F shares one change she would like to see in Indian film industry
- Alaya F shared that she hopes actors are treated with more respect in the industry. She will be next seen in Srikanth.
