Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 7, 2024: Reddit thinks Alia Bhatt's 2024 Met Gala look is inspired by Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi saree from 2017
Latest entertainment news on May 7, 2024: Alia Bhatt at the 2024 Met Gala; Deepika Padukone at an event in 2017.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Reddit thinks Alia Bhatt's 2024 Met Gala look is inspired by Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi saree from 2017
- A Reddit user shared a collage of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's looks from the respective events. See the post here.
May 7, 2024 10:03 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Fans notice how international paparazzi screamed, chanted Alia Bhatt's name at Met Gala 2024. Watch
- Alia Bhatt was a major name on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet on Monday night. Did you notice this special moment from her walk up the MET stairs?
May 7, 2024 9:47 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Dharmendra shares pic as he poses with his 'yaar purane' Ranjeet and Avtar Gill. See post
- In the photo, Dharmendra, Ranjeet and Avtar smiled as they posed for the camera. Dharmendra also penned a note.
May 7, 2024 9:21 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Best and bizzare moments from Met Gala 2024: Kim's waist to Doja's wet shirt, Cardi's dress drama, Lana's cobwebs
- Kim Kardashian steals the show at Met Gala 2024 with ultra-slim waist and beachy blond waves. Cardi B wows in biggest fit in the history of event
May 7, 2024 9:13 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vikrant Massey: Celebs ask fans to vote in Lok Sabha polls with creative video
- Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar posted a video featuring all the celebrities--actors, filmmakers, musicians and sportspersons.
May 7, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Singer Ananya Birla announces ‘hardest decision’ of quitting music in emotional post; Armaan Malik, Bobby Deol react
- Ananya Birla hopes that some day people can appreciate English music “made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country”.
May 7, 2024 7:50 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Rihanna skips Met Gala 2024 last Minute for unexpected bummer; fake AI pics go viral
- Rihanna pulls out of Met Gala 2024 due to flu, leaving fans disappointed. AI-generated images of her potential look flood the internet.
May 7, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Who is Mona Patel, Indian fashion entrepreneur turning heads at Met Gala 2024 with her mechanical butterflies dress
- Indian entrepreneur Mona Patel shines at Met Gala in a stunning mechanical butterflies dress, a custom creation by Iris Van Herpen.
May 7, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Mindy Kaling's MET Gala 2024 dress gives us Aishwarya Rai at Cannes deja vu. See pics
- Mindy Kaling's Met Gala 2024 gown by Gaurav Gupta draws mixed reactions due to similarities with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes outfit
May 7, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Tyla shuts down Met Gala red carpet in stunning but stiff sand-dress, needs attendants' help to walk up the stairs
- Tyla dazzles in 'Garden of Time' theme at Met Gala 2024 with Balmain gown
May 7, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt embraces Indian heritage in an exquisite Sabyasachi saree with massive train
- Alia Bhatt stuns in hand-embroidered saree at Met Gala 2024
May 7, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Lovely Runner without Byeon Woo Seok? Here's why tvN waited for years to find the perfect match for Ryu Sun Jae
- Lovely Runner's production was reportedly delayed for three years, until the officials finally found their perfect Ryu Sun Jae in Byeon Woo Seok.
May 7, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar, 68, passes away after battle with cancer
- Harikumar was a Malayalam screenwriter-director. His popular works include Sukrutham, Ayanum, and Udhyanapalakan.
May 7, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Exclusive: Lee Mu Saeng, Lee Min Jae on K-drama Hide and being open to an offer from Bollywood
- Lee Mu Saeng and Lee Min Jae speak exclusively to Hindustan Times about getting in the skin of their characters for the show Hide.
