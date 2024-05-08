Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 8, 2024: Shekhar Suman says he's ready to campaign for Kangana Ranaut if invited: ‘Ye toh mera farz bhi hai, haq bhi hai’
May 8, 2024 8:11 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 8, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on May 8, 2024: Shekhar Suman says he's ready to campaign for Kangana Ranaut if invited
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
May 8, 2024 8:11 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Shekhar Suman says he's ready to campaign for Kangana Ranaut if invited: ‘Ye toh mera farz bhi hai, haq bhi hai’
- Shekhar Suman followed in his son Adhyayan Suman's ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut's footsteps and joined the Bhartiya Janata Party during the Lok Sabha Elections.
May 8, 2024 7:32 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Not just Alia Bhatt, Laapataa Ladies' Phool Nitanshi Goel turns heads at Met Gala 2024
- While Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at the Met Gala this year, Nitanshi Goel also mad her presence felt. She recently made her acting debut in Laapataa Ladies.
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Met Gala 2024 memes: From Dan Levy's split personality to Rebecca Ferguson at the barbers
- As Met Gala 2024 wrapped up, with extravagant couture and the presence of stylish celebs, the internet was flooded with humorous memes that will make you laugh.
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Fardeen Khan reveals how Sanjay Leela Bhansali calmed himself down on Heeramandi sets
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marked the comeback of Fardeen Khan into acting after a break of 14 years. The series is out on Netflix.
May 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Sharad Kelkar reflects on being a stammerer to becoming voice of Baahubali: ‘I never thought my voice would be loved’
- Actor Sharad Kelkar opened up about dubbing for the animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood, how it felt not to have Prabhas' reference this time and more.
News entertainment Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 8, 2024: Shekhar Suman says he's ready to campaign for Kangana Ranaut if invited: ‘Ye toh mera farz bhi hai, haq bhi hai’