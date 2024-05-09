Edit Profile
New Delhi280C
Thursday, May 9, 2024
    Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 9, 2024: Abbas-Mustan reveal composers Nadeem-Shravan wanted Kajol out of Baazigar: They had some personal issue with Tanuja

    May 9, 2024 8:26 AM IST
    Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here.
    Latest entertainment news on May 9, 2024: Nadeem-Shravan wanted Kajol out of Baazigar
    Latest entertainment news on May 9, 2024: Nadeem-Shravan wanted Kajol out of Baazigar

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 9, 2024 8:26 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Abbas-Mustan reveal composers Nadeem-Shravan wanted Kajol out of Baazigar: They had some personal issue with Tanuja

    • After Abbas-Mustan stuck to their word and retained Kajol as the leading lady of their Baazigar, music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan backed out of the 1993 film.
    Read the full story here

    May 9, 2024 7:24 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Ranveer Singh wears white satin, high heels to Tiffany's Mumbai store launch, shows off ring gifted by Deepika Padukone

    • Ranveer Singh, who chose a white suit and diamonds for Tiffany & Co.'s New York event last year, went for a similar combination for its Mumbai store launch.
    Read the full story here

    May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Steve Albini dies at 61: Big Black and Shellac frontman was producer for Nirvana, the Pixies and more

    • At the time of his death, Albini’s band Shellac were preparing to tour their first new album in a decade, “To All Trains,” which releases next week
    Read the full story here

    May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: 2024 KCON Japan: Cha Eunwoo, Red Velvet, ILLIT, NCT Wish join weekend concert lineup; check schedule, streaming details

    • KCON Japan 2024 flaunts a star-studded lineup of rising K-pop talents: Boynextdoor, ILLIT, TWS, etc. Here's how to watch the three-day concert weekend in Chiba.
    Read the full story here

    May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Anime News Live Updates: Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

    • Keep reading to know the exact release date and time of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 and what to expect from the fantasy-adventure anime series next
    Read the full story here

    May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Assemble24: tripleS prove ‘Girls Never Die’ in 1st full-length album featuring all 24 members

    • All tripleS members assemble for their highly anticipated debut studio album, Assemble24, with the promise of more full team promotions ahead.
    Read the full story here

    May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Richa Chadha on Nora Fatehi's 'women are nurturers' comment: 'I don't fully agree…'

    • Richa Chadha talked about feminism and gave her opinion on the recent comment made by Nora Fatehi that women should be nurturers.
    Read the full story here

    May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Vijay Deverakonda birthday: Decoding the ‘Rowdy’ phenomenon

    • Vijay Deverakonda might be synonymous with candidness and Arjun Reddy today, but most forget he had an uphill battle that got him where he is.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 9, 2024: Abbas-Mustan reveal composers Nadeem-Shravan wanted Kajol out of Baazigar: They had some personal issue with Tanuja

