Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 9, 2024: Abbas-Mustan reveal composers Nadeem-Shravan wanted Kajol out of Baazigar: They had some personal issue with Tanuja

Abbas-Mustan reveal composers Nadeem-Shravan wanted Kajol out of Baazigar: They had some personal issue with Tanuja
May 9, 2024 8:26 AM IST
- After Abbas-Mustan stuck to their word and retained Kajol as the leading lady of their Baazigar, music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan backed out of the 1993 film.
May 9, 2024 7:24 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Ranveer Singh wears white satin, high heels to Tiffany's Mumbai store launch, shows off ring gifted by Deepika Padukone
- Ranveer Singh, who chose a white suit and diamonds for Tiffany & Co.'s New York event last year, went for a similar combination for its Mumbai store launch.
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Steve Albini dies at 61: Big Black and Shellac frontman was producer for Nirvana, the Pixies and more
- At the time of his death, Albini’s band Shellac were preparing to tour their first new album in a decade, “To All Trains,” which releases next week
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: 2024 KCON Japan: Cha Eunwoo, Red Velvet, ILLIT, NCT Wish join weekend concert lineup; check schedule, streaming details
- KCON Japan 2024 flaunts a star-studded lineup of rising K-pop talents: Boynextdoor, ILLIT, TWS, etc. Here's how to watch the three-day concert weekend in Chiba.
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
- Keep reading to know the exact release date and time of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 and what to expect from the fantasy-adventure anime series next
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Assemble24: tripleS prove ‘Girls Never Die’ in 1st full-length album featuring all 24 members
- All tripleS members assemble for their highly anticipated debut studio album, Assemble24, with the promise of more full team promotions ahead.
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Richa Chadha on Nora Fatehi's 'women are nurturers' comment: 'I don't fully agree…'
- Richa Chadha talked about feminism and gave her opinion on the recent comment made by Nora Fatehi that women should be nurturers.
May 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Vijay Deverakonda birthday: Decoding the ‘Rowdy’ phenomenon
- Vijay Deverakonda might be synonymous with candidness and Arjun Reddy today, but most forget he had an uphill battle that got him where he is.
