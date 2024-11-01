Latest entertainment News, highlights Today November 1, 2024: Grand Jury witness claims there were ‘two to three’ minor A-listers at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs's ‘freak offs’

By

Welcome to the highlights platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for November 1, 2024.

Latest entertainment news on November 1, 2024: (FILES) Sean Combs 'P. Diddy will remain incarcerated, said federal judge Arun Subramanian, after he was indicted last month on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More