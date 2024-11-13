Live

entertainment News Live Today November 13, 2024: Disha Patani feels a ‘lot of’ South Korean content is borrowed from Bollywood: ‘I love everything about it’

By

Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for November 13, 2024.