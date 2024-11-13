Live
entertainment News Live Today November 13, 2024: Disha Patani feels a ‘lot of’ South Korean content is borrowed from Bollywood: ‘I love everything about it’
Nov 13, 2024 7:01 PM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for November 13, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on November 13, 2024: Disha Patani will soon debut in Tamil with Suriya-starrer Kanguva.
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 13, 2024 7:01 PM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Disha Patani feels a ‘lot of’ South Korean content is borrowed from Bollywood: ‘I love everything about it’
- Disha Patani spoke about her ‘fascination’ with Japanese anime and Korean content. She will soon debut in Tamil with Suriya-starrer Kanguva.
Nov 13, 2024 6:56 PM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Rajpal Yadav once thought Ram Gopal Varma would fire him for saying this in front of Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala
- In a recent interview, Rajpal Yadav recollected a moment of clarity when he was shooting for Company with Ajay Devgn and Manisha Koirala.
Nov 13, 2024 6:56 PM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Salman Khan's team clarifies having no association with The Great Indian Kapil Show amid legal notice
- After the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation issued a legal notice to The Great Indian Kapil Show, Salman Khan's representative has issued an official statement.
Nov 13, 2024 6:48 PM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Taapsee Pannu wants to keep fight scenes in Gandhari ‘raw and real’ and perform her own stunts
- Taapsee Pannu will not be using a body double for the Netflix film Gandhari. She was recently seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.
News entertainment entertainment News Live Today November 13, 2024: Disha Patani feels a ‘lot of’ South Korean content is borrowed from Bollywood: ‘I love everything about it’