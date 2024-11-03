Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today November 3, 2024: Taapsee Pannu reveals not getting paid much for Dunki, big film heroes mostly 'cast someone who won't overshadow them'
Nov 3, 2024 7:23 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for November 3, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on November 3, 2024: Taapsee Pannu has starred in many films, such as Pink, Thappad, and Rashmi Rocket.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 3, 2024 7:23 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Taapsee Pannu reveals not getting paid much for Dunki, big film heroes mostly 'cast someone who won't overshadow them'
- Taapsee Pannu also referred to David Dhawan's Judwaa 2 (2017), in which she starred with Varun Dhawan. She starred in Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan.
Nov 3, 2024 6:17 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Aamir Khan knows nothing about son Azad's school, reveals ex-wife Kiran Rao: ‘He is a very busy father’
- Kiran Rao shared that more recently she can leave son Azad with Aamir Khan, as he likes to enjoy his time with his dad.
Nov 3, 2024 6:12 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Stars align for Singham Again: Strength of Rohit Shetty film is its ensemble casting, writing
- Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is led by Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor, but it also has several other stars getting their moments and even arcs.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today November 3, 2024: Taapsee Pannu reveals not getting paid much for Dunki, big film heroes mostly 'cast someone who won't overshadow them'