Live

Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today November 3, 2024: Taapsee Pannu reveals not getting paid much for Dunki, big film heroes mostly 'cast someone who won't overshadow them'

By

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for November 3, 2024.