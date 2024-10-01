Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 1, 2024: Angelina Jolie joined by kids Pax, Zahara and Maddox at Maria premiere
Oct 1, 2024 12:11 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 1, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on October 1, 2024: Latest news on October 1, 2024: Angelina Jolie was joined by her three oldest children at the premiere of Maria in New York
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 1, 2024 12:11 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Angelina Jolie joined by kids Pax, Zahara and Maddox at Maria premiere
- The Maleficient star posed alongside her three oldest children during the red carpet event for the screening of Maria at the New York Film Festival
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 1, 2024: Angelina Jolie joined by kids Pax, Zahara and Maddox at Maria premiere