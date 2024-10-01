Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 1, 2024: Angelina Jolie reportedly asks Brad Pitt to ‘end the fighting’ as she dismisses a major lawsuit

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 1, 2024 11:11 PM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 1, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on October 1, 2024: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in happier times
    Latest entertainment news on October 1, 2024: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in happier times

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 1, 2024 11:11 PM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Angelina Jolie reportedly asks Brad Pitt to ‘end the fighting’ as she dismisses a major lawsuit

    • Angelina Jolie filed a lawsuit to dismiss her demand for FBI records related to alleged assaults by Brad Pitt during a flight.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 1, 2024: Angelina Jolie reportedly asks Brad Pitt to ‘end the fighting’ as she dismisses a major lawsuit
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes