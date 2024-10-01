Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 1, 2024: Angelina Jolie reportedly asks Brad Pitt to ‘end the fighting’ as she dismisses a major lawsuit
Oct 1, 2024 11:11 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 1, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on October 1, 2024: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in happier times
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 1, 2024 11:11 PM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Angelina Jolie reportedly asks Brad Pitt to ‘end the fighting’ as she dismisses a major lawsuit
- Angelina Jolie filed a lawsuit to dismiss her demand for FBI records related to alleged assaults by Brad Pitt during a flight.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 1, 2024: Angelina Jolie reportedly asks Brad Pitt to ‘end the fighting’ as she dismisses a major lawsuit