Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 10, 2024: Gene Simmons faces backlash over ‘creepy’ comments about Chandler Kinney, Witney Carson on DWTS
Oct 10, 2024 3:21 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 10, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on October 10, 2024: Gene Simmons, singer of the band "Kiss," performs at the Wacken Open Air metal music festival, in Wacken, Germany, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 10, 2024 3:21 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Gene Simmons faces backlash over ‘creepy’ comments about Chandler Kinney, Witney Carson on DWTS
- Simmons' remarks about the female dancers' looks did not sit well with the audience as they quickly flocked to social media to call out the KISS rocker.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 10, 2024: Gene Simmons faces backlash over ‘creepy’ comments about Chandler Kinney, Witney Carson on DWTS