Latest entertainment News, highlights Today October 12, 2024: K-drama star Rowoon entangled in dating rumours with Spanish actress after alleged Milan nightclub outing

Former SF9 member Rowoon, known for his roles in K-dramas such as Extraordinary You and Destines With You, was allegedly seen kissing and dancing with a Spanish actress at a nightclub in Milan, per Spanish media reports.
- Destined With You actor Rowoon was allegedly spotted kissing Spanish actress Sonia Monroy at a nightclub in Milan during Fashion Week.
Oct 12, 2024 11:24 PM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: How Baba Siddique ended Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's infamous fight; who was the man all of Bollywood loved?
- Former MLA and Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on Saturday, was once instrumental in ending Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's feud.
