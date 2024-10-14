Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 14, 2024: Mallika Sherawat recalls how she was shamed on TV for this Murder song, was asked: ‘Aapko sharam nahi aayi?’
Latest entertainment news on October 14, 2024: Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi in Murder.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Mallika Sherawat recalls how she was shamed on TV for this Murder song, was asked: ‘Aapko sharam nahi aayi?’
- Mallika Sherawat shot to fame with the 2004 film Murder, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The actor recalled how she was shamed for the film.
Music News Live Updates: Kanye West allegedly desired to sleep with ex-wife Bianca Censori's mom as she watched
- Allegations against Kanye West include a desire to sleep with Bianca Censori's mother, as detailed in a lawsuit from ex-assistant
Bollywood News Live Updates: Vedang Raina says Ranbir Kapoor is a ‘really bad’ singer but his lip-sync inspired him for Jigra song
- Vedang Raina spoke in a recent interview about how he is Ranbir Kapoor's ‘biggest fan’ and how his performance in Rockstar helped him with Jigra.
