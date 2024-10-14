Latest entertainment News, highlights Today October 14, 2024: Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek's viral run-in: Lip reader, body language expert decode tense exchange
Oct 14, 2024 11:48 PM IST
Latest entertainment news on October 14, 2024: During the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week, Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek had a noticeable clash while posing for photos
Oct 14, 2024 11:48 PM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek's viral run-in: Lip reader, body language expert decode tense exchange
- In the wake of growing speculations about their alleged altercation, a lip reader and a body language expert have decoded their conversation.
Oct 14, 2024 11:22 PM IST
Music News Live Updates: BTS' RM slams 'annoying b*stards' after Jimin gets scammed by comedian Lee Jin Ho for 100 million KRW
- BigHit confirmed that BTS member Jimin suffered financial loss after lending ₩100 million to comedian Lee Jin Ho, who admitted to gambling issues.
