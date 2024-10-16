Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 16, 2024: Nick Jonas runs off stage after person aims laser at him during Prague show, fans question security. Watch

Live
Nick Jonas runs off stage after person aims laser at him during Prague show, fans question security. Watch
Oct 16, 2024 7:17 AM IST
Nick Jonas ran off the stage during the Jonas Brothers' Prague show.
Music News Live Updates: Nick Jonas runs off stage after person aims laser at him during Prague show, fans question security. Watch
- Nick Jonas looked up towards the audience and then started running suddenly. He also gestured to his security guard, who was standing nearby.
Oct 16, 2024 6:36 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024: How to watch, returning models and more
- Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returns after five years with iconic supermodels like Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid and more.
Oct 16, 2024 6:16 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Exclusive | Waheeda Rehman to present Shabana Azmi with Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI
- Shabana Azmi will be honored at the festival on October 18. There also will be a masterclass with her in conversation with actor Vidya Balan.
Oct 16, 2024 6:14 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Neelam says people watch Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives as it's 'relatable': We talk about real stuff | Exclusive
- Actor Neelam talks about Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, her acting career, and why the comeback with Made in Heaven was easy.
Oct 16, 2024 5:55 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Legendary guitarist shot multiple times in Las Vegas: Ozzy Osbourne's reaction, health update follow
- Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E Lee was shot multiple times in Las Vegas this week. He is expected to make a full recovery
