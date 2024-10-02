Edit Profile
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 2, 2024: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with 120 new sexual assault allegations including minors

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 2, 2024 1:39 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 2, 2024.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 2, 2024 1:39 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with 120 new sexual assault allegations including minors

    • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting 120 people, including 25 minors, the youngest of whom was a nine-year-old
    News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 2, 2024: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with 120 new sexual assault allegations including minors
