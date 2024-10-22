Latest entertainment News, highlights Today October 22, 2024: Ben Affleck's post-separation makeover is reportedly frustrating Jennifer Lopez
Oct 22, 2024 11:40 PM IST
Welcome to the highlights platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 22, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on October 22, 2024: Affleck's transformation into a more polished version of himself after their split leaves Lopez feeling undervalued and hurt. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 22, 2024 11:40 PM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Ben Affleck's post-separation makeover is reportedly frustrating Jennifer Lopez
- While Ben Affleck embraces self-care and healthier habits, Jennifer Lopez feels frustrated that he only made these changes after their separation.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, highlights Today October 22, 2024: Ben Affleck's post-separation makeover is reportedly frustrating Jennifer Lopez