Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 23, 2024: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani to re-release in theatres on this date
Latest entertainment news on October 23, 2024: Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) was Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s first film together.
- There's exciting news for fans of the 2009 romantic comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani! The Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-starrer will release again in theatres.
