Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 24, 2024: Yash came up with the title of his next, Toxic, shares why it is a ‘fairy tale for grown-ups’
Oct 24, 2024 6:20 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on October 24, 2024: Yash will be seen next in the Kannada film Toxic.
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Yash came up with the title of his next, Toxic, shares why it is a ‘fairy tale for grown-ups’
- Yash opened up about the ‘relevance’ of the word toxic in current times, and why he suggested that his next film be named that.
Oct 24, 2024 6:18 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: George Clooney and Brad Pitt going ‘nuts’ over their women: ‘They regret making…’
- The women, both accomplished and multilingual, are reportedly taking charge, leaving George and Brad on the sidelines while planning family gatherings.
Oct 24, 2024 6:17 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan asked Zayed Khan ‘can you act?’ before casting him in Main Hoon Na: ‘Mujhe bura laga’
- Zayed Khan opened up about the casting process for Main Hoon Na, which co-starred Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released in 2004.
Oct 24, 2024 5:29 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Justin Bieber got ‘chills’ after Liam Payne made a raw confession to him following their ‘beef'
- After a rumored rivalry, Liam Payne and Justin Bieber found common ground in their struggles. Following Liam's tragic death, Bieber honoured him with a tribute.
