Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 25, 2024: Kim Kardashian thanks surprising figure after Menendez Brothers’ resentencing
Oct 25, 2024 6:54 AM IST
Latest news on October 25, 2024: Latest entertainment news on October 25, 2024: Kim Kardashian wowed on the red carpet in a vintage Thierry Mugler ensemble featuring a white corset paired with a floor-length draped white coat.
Hollywood News Live Updates: Kim Kardashian thanks surprising figure after Menendez Brothers’ resentencing
- L.A. County D.A. George Gascón plans to propose resentencing. If approved, the brothers could be eligible for parole in about six months.
Oct 25, 2024 6:28 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Diddy responsible for Jamie Foxx's ‘medical complication’, hospitalisation? Report suggests actor called feds on rapper
- Jamie Foxx seemingly opened up about his 2023 hospitalisation during the tapings of his upcoming Netflix special.
Oct 25, 2024 6:24 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Why Prabhas is India's most bankable star: With films worth ₹1700 crore lined up, he pips Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Rajinikanth
- With five big, diverse films lined up over the next two years, Prabhas has given himself the best shot of ruling the box office.
Oct 25, 2024 6:19 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: OTT releases to watch this week: Do Patti, Zwigato, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Legend of Hanuman and more
- OTT releases to watch this week: This week's OTT releases have everything for the audiences. Check out our list.
Oct 25, 2024 6:03 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Angelina Jolie's financial troubles? Fuels 'broke' rumours after selling vintage Ferrari
- Angelina Jolie's decision to sell her vintage Ferrari sparks speculation about her finances as she faces legal challenges with ex-husband Brad Pitt.
