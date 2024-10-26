Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 26, 2024: Phil Lesh, legendary bassist of the Grateful Dead, passed away at 84
Oct 26, 2024 2:16 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 26, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on October 26, 2024: Phil Lesh performs with The Dead, at the Forum in the Inglewood section of Los Angeles, on May 9, 2009. Lesh, a founding member of the Grateful Dead, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at age 84. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 26, 2024 2:16 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Phil Lesh, legendary bassist of the Grateful Dead, passed away at 84
- Phil Lesh's influential music career spanned decades, impacting various offshoots after Jerry Garcia's death in 1995.
Oct 26, 2024 1:55 AM IST
Entertainment News Live Updates: Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, dies at 84
- Phil Lesh was one of the longest surviving members of the band that came to define the acid rock sound emanating from San Francisco in the 1960s
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 26, 2024: Phil Lesh, legendary bassist of the Grateful Dead, passed away at 84