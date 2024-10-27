Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 27, 2024: Kate Beckinsale posts disturbing photos of bruises and injury on body: What happened to her?

Live
Hollywood News Live Updates: Kate Beckinsale posts disturbing photos of bruises and injury on body: What happened to her?
- Fans express worry over Kate Beckinsale's injuries shared on Instagram from her new film, Canary Black.
Oct 27, 2024 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Ranveer Singh collapsed on set of Lootera, shoot got cancelled: Director Vikramaditya Motwane
- Lootera shoot proved to be quite a stressful one for the entire production as well as lead actor Ranveer Singh, who worked himself up for an important scene.
Oct 27, 2024 6:13 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: AR Rahman calls AI 'evil', says its misuse in music can lead to people losing jobs: 'We need to bell this cat'
- AR Rahman says the misuse of AI in the world of music needs to be tamed, or else people will lose jobs.
Oct 27, 2024 6:10 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Ahead of Amaran's release, check out 5 biopics on Indian soldiers
- Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Here's where you can stream 5 other biopics on Indian soldiers.
