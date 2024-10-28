Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 28, 2024: Suriya says negative comments would make him ‘extremely angry’ like Rolex: ‘But forgiveness is a beautiful thing’

Live
Suriya says negative comments would make him 'extremely angry' like Rolex: 'But forgiveness is a beautiful thing'
Suriya opened up about facing trolls during the audio launch of Kanguva.
Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Suriya says negative comments would make him ‘extremely angry’ like Rolex: ‘But forgiveness is a beautiful thing’
- At the audio launch of his upcoming film Kanguva, actor Suriya spoke about choosing love over hatred and returning to cinema.
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Not Shah Rukh or Salman, this south star was first Indian to charge ₹1 crore per film, was called 'bigger than Bachchan'
- In 1992, this south megastar became the first Indian to earn ₹1 crore for one film, beating Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rajinikanth.
Hollywood News Live Updates: Obama sisters Sasha and Malia go wild in the West for Billie Eilish's star-studded Halloween bash
- Billie Eilish's Halloween bash on October 26th attracted numerous celebrities including the Obama sisters, who sported trendy cowboy-inspired outfits.
