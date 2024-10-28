Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 28, 2024: Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian robbery: Customer’s BMW worth ₹80 lakh stolen

Live
Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastian robbery: Customer's BMW worth ₹80 lakh stolen
Oct 28, 2024 11:21 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty is the owner of Bastian, a fine dining restaurant in Mumbai's Dadar.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian robbery: Customer’s BMW worth ₹80 lakh stolen
- Shilpa Shetty's upscale restaurant Bastian witnessed the theft of a BMW Z4 valued at ₹80 lakh. The police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.
Oct 28, 2024 11:12 PM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry with emotional post 1 year after his death. See photos
- Jennifer Aniston paid a heartwarming tribute to ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry one year after his tragic death.
