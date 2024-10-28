Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi260C
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 28, 2024: Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian robbery: Customer’s BMW worth ₹80 lakh stolen

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 28, 2024 11:21 PM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 28, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on October 28, 2024: Shilpa Shetty is the owner of Bastian, a fine dining restaurant in Mumbai’s Dadar.
    Latest entertainment news on October 28, 2024: Shilpa Shetty is the owner of Bastian, a fine dining restaurant in Mumbai’s Dadar.

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 28, 2024 11:21 PM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian robbery: Customer’s BMW worth ₹80 lakh stolen

    • Shilpa Shetty's upscale restaurant Bastian witnessed the theft of a BMW Z4 valued at 80 lakh. The police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 28, 2024 11:12 PM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry with emotional post 1 year after his death. See photos

    • Jennifer Aniston paid a heartwarming tribute to ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry one year after his tragic death.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 28, 2024: Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian robbery: Customer’s BMW worth ₹80 lakh stolen
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes