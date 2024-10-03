Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 3, 2024: Naga Chaitanya supports ‘earlier spouse’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu after minister’s comment; says divorce was ‘peaceful’
Latest entertainment news on October 3, 2024: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got divorced in 2021.
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Naga Chaitanya supports ‘earlier spouse’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu after minister’s comment; says divorce was ‘peaceful’
- Naga Chaitanya said the divorce was from mutual decision and called for respect towards women. Samantha also clarified the amicable nature of their divorce.
Oct 3, 2024 12:18 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Millie Bobby Brown shares first look at her dreamy wedding with Jake Bongiovi. See pics
- In one of the photos, Brown looks like a radiant bride as sunlight hits her face.
