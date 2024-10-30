Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 30, 2024: Kanye West's Japan ‘formula’ that fuelled 50 Cent's rejection of $3m offer to perform at Trump's MSG rally

Live
Kanye West's Japan 'formula' that fuelled 50 Cent's rejection of $3m offer to perform at Trump's MSG rally
Oct 30, 2024 6:45 AM IST
50 Cent performed his iconic track "Many Men," which speaks of his own near-death experience, at a Boston gig after Donald Trump survived an apparent assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The rapper sang the song while a banner of his altered album art honoured Trump was displayed in the back.
Music News Live Updates: Kanye West's Japan ‘formula’ that fuelled 50 Cent's rejection of $3m offer to perform at Trump's MSG rally
- 50 Cent's ‘Many Men’ went viral after Trump survived the first assassination attempt in July. Here's why he didn't perform at the MSG rally & RNC.
Oct 30, 2024 6:13 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Arshad Warsi says Stree 2 was the last good film he saw, praises Rajkummar Rao: ‘I really liked it’
- Stree 2 became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India, surpassing the lifetime business of the Hindi version of Jawan.
Oct 30, 2024 6:09 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to Shilpa Shetty: 5 Bollywood celebs who host unforgettable Diwali parties
- As the festival of lights is around the corner, let's see how these 5 Bollywood celebrities have been hosting Diwali parties over the years.
Oct 30, 2024 5:32 AM IST
Entertainment News Live Updates: Diddy’s son clashed with Ray J before Chris Brown broke up Halloween party fight: Report
- At a Halloween party, Diddy’s sons nearly fought Ray J over his remarks about their father. Chris Brown stepped in to cool tensions.
