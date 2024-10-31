Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 31, 2024: Martha Stewart slams ‘shocking’ Netflix documentary on her, ‘I hate those last scenes’
Oct 31, 2024 12:21 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 31, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on October 31, 2024: Martha Stewart slams 'lazy' Netflix documentary about her
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 31, 2024 12:21 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Martha Stewart slams ‘shocking’ Netflix documentary on her, ‘I hate those last scenes’
- Stewart called out R.J. Cutler for unflattering camera angles, “lousy” music, and “lazy” ending of the Netflix documentary
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 31, 2024: Martha Stewart slams ‘shocking’ Netflix documentary on her, ‘I hate those last scenes’