Latest entertainment News, highlights Today October 31, 2024: Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz ‘fizzled fast’ after Blink Twice press tour, here's why

By

Welcome to the highlights platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 31, 2024.