Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Thursday, Oct 3, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 4, 2024: Music industry losing sleep amid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawsuits, fear being named: Source

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 4, 2024 12:34 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 4, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on October 4, 2024: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sexual assault lawsuits have stirred the music industry
    Latest entertainment news on October 4, 2024: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sexual assault lawsuits have stirred the music industry

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 4, 2024 12:34 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Music industry losing sleep amid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawsuits, fear being named: Source

    • In the wake of the mounting sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy, a lawyer revealed that several music industry A-listers fear being named as an accomplice
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 4, 2024: Music industry losing sleep amid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawsuits, fear being named: Source
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes