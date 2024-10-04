Latest entertainment News, highlights Today October 4, 2024: Netflix cancels That '90s Show after just 2 seasons, star Kurtwood Smith confirms: ‘Tough news’

By

Welcome to the highlights platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 4, 2024.