Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 6, 2024: Justin Bieber seen looking ‘gloomy’ as he sidesteps from Diddy buzz: ‘What happened to him?’
Oct 6, 2024 5:39 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 6, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on October 6, 2024: Justin Bieber has suspended his Justice World Tour for the time being. (AFP)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 6, 2024 5:39 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Justin Bieber seen looking ‘gloomy’ as he sidesteps from Diddy buzz: ‘What happened to him?’
- Justin Bieber's recent outings raise concerns as he distances from Sean Diddy Combs amid serious allegations against the mogul.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 6, 2024: Justin Bieber seen looking ‘gloomy’ as he sidesteps from Diddy buzz: ‘What happened to him?’