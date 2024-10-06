Live

Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 6, 2024: Justin Bieber seen looking ‘gloomy’ as he sidesteps from Diddy buzz: ‘What happened to him?’

By

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 6, 2024.