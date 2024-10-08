Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Monday, Oct 7, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 8, 2024: Sabrina Carpenter gushes over ‘supportive’ friend Taylor Swift: ‘I'm grateful’

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 8, 2024 1:49 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 8, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on October 8, 2024: Sabrina Carpenter says she is 'grateful' to Taylor Swift for her constant support and guidance
    Latest entertainment news on October 8, 2024: Sabrina Carpenter says she is 'grateful' to Taylor Swift for her constant support and guidance

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 8, 2024 1:49 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Sabrina Carpenter gushes over ‘supportive’ friend Taylor Swift: ‘I'm grateful’

    • During a recent interview, the Espresso hitmaker reflected on Taylor Swift's impact on her career
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today October 8, 2024: Sabrina Carpenter gushes over ‘supportive’ friend Taylor Swift: ‘I'm grateful’
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes