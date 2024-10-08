Latest entertainment News, highlights Today October 8, 2024: Internet wants Pete Davidson to do the ‘funniest thing ever’ amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori divorce rumours

By

Welcome to the highlights platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 8, 2024.