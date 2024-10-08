Latest entertainment News, highlights Today October 8, 2024: Internet wants Pete Davidson to do the ‘funniest thing ever’ amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori divorce rumours
Oct 8, 2024 11:34 PM IST
Welcome to the highlights platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for October 8, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on October 8, 2024: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating in October 2021. They broke up after nine months of dating in August 2022.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 8, 2024 11:34 PM IST
TV News Live Updates: Internet wants Pete Davidson to do the ‘funniest thing ever’ amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori divorce rumours
- Netizens are counting on the SNL comedian to pull a “Pete Davidson” again, as he did three years ago when he started dating Ye's ex, Kim Kardashian.
Oct 8, 2024 11:30 PM IST
Music News Live Updates: Lisa Marie Presley kept her son Benjamin's dead body at home for 2 months, ‘I got so used to him’
- Lisa Marie's new posthumous memoir lifts the curtain on how the late singer coped with her son Benjamin Keough's death
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, highlights Today October 8, 2024: Internet wants Pete Davidson to do the ‘funniest thing ever’ amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori divorce rumours