Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 11, 2024: Shah Rukh Khan reacts after Rana Daggubati touches his feet and says 'we're South Indian, this is how we do it'
Sep 11, 2024 7:19 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on September 11, 2024: Shah Rukh Khan and Rana Daggubati at the IIFA 2024 pre-event.
- In a clip, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shah Rukh was seen teasing and saying how the "new generation" touches the feet of an older person.
Sep 11, 2024 6:17 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Aparshakti Khurana says lead actor of his film told producer not to allow him to attend trailer launch
- Aparshakti Khurana revealed tnat he was once not allowed to attend trailer launch of his own film. The actor will be next seen in Berlin.
Sep 11, 2024 6:12 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Ishaan Khatter shares he lived in an apartment, bought by his brother Shahid Kapoor, for 10 years: It was a small place
- Ishaan Khatter shared that he moved houses 17 times till now. The actor talked about moving in his new apartment in Mumbai and staying alone.
