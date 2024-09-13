Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 13, 2024: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao schools Twitch star IShowSpeed in a hilarious ‘spar’: Watch
Sep 13, 2024 12:52 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for September 13, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on September 13, 2024: Popular streamer IShowSpeed met Manny Pacquiao in the Philippines for a friendly sparring session.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 13, 2024 12:52 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao schools Twitch star IShowSpeed in a hilarious ‘spar’: Watch
- During his IRL travels, IShowSpeed sparred with legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao in the Philippines.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 13, 2024: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao schools Twitch star IShowSpeed in a hilarious ‘spar’: Watch