Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 14, 2024: Ananya Panday on raising MeToo issue in Call Me Bae: 'My work aligns with my moral and social beliefs'
Sep 14, 2024 11:43 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for September 14, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on September 14, 2024: Ananya Panday recently expressed her views on women safety and empowerment.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 14, 2024 11:43 PM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Ananya Panday on raising MeToo issue in Call Me Bae: 'My work aligns with my moral and social beliefs'
- Ananya Panday recently discussed the need to incorporate her moral beliefs in her work. She was recently seen in the Prime Video series Call Me Bae.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 14, 2024: Ananya Panday on raising MeToo issue in Call Me Bae: 'My work aligns with my moral and social beliefs'