Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 17, 2024: Taylor Swift whips up nearly 20% of Americans' interest in football this NFL season, but there's still some bad blood
Sep 17, 2024 1:39 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for September 17, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on September 17, 2024: Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 17, 2024 1:39 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift whips up nearly 20% of Americans' interest in football this NFL season, but there's still some bad blood
- Taylor Swift has significantly impacted NFL viewership since Super Bowl LVIII. But not everyone is thrilled by the football world's transformation.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 17, 2024: Taylor Swift whips up nearly 20% of Americans' interest in football this NFL season, but there's still some bad blood